Striking union at BHP's Escondida open to further conversations

UPDATE 3-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, March 20 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, is open to further conversations with the company that could lead to reopening negotiations, a union spokesman told reporters on Monday.
"We're going to see if that could put in place a dialogue going forward," union spokesman Carlos Allendes said after exiting a meeting with BHP in the city of Antofagasta.
"We're hopeful. We have the willingness, and we're going to wait." (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)
HOUSTON, May 24 U.S. oil and gas producer EP Energy Corp and refiner Tesoro Corp on Wednesday announced a joint venture to drill 60 wells in the Uinta basin in Utah.
WASHINGTON, May 24 An estimated 23 million people would lose health coverage by 2026 under Republican legislation aimed at repealing Obamacare, a nonpartisan congressional agency said on Wednesday in the first calculation of the new bill's potential impact.