版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 08:29 BJT

Striking union at BHP's Escondida open to further conversations

ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, March 20 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, is open to further conversations with the company that could lead to reopening negotiations, a union spokesman told reporters on Monday.

"We're going to see if that could put in place a dialogue going forward," union spokesman Carlos Allendes said after exiting a meeting with BHP in the city of Antofagasta.

"We're hopeful. We have the willingness, and we're going to wait." (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐