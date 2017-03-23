Workers say Escondida strike to end as they opt to return to old contract

ANTOFAGASTA, March 23 The strike at Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, will end after workers decided to invoke a legal provision that allows them to extend their old contract, three workers told Reuters after leaving a union meeting on Thursday.

The workers said they will present their decision to the government on Friday and will return to work Saturday at Escondida, operated by BHP Billiton . (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)