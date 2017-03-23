Workers say Escondida strike to end as they opt to return to old contract

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
ANTOFAGASTA, March 23 The strike at Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, will end after workers decided to invoke a legal provision that allows them to extend their old contract, three workers told Reuters after leaving a union meeting on Thursday.
The workers said they will present their decision to the government on Friday and will return to work Saturday at Escondida, operated by BHP Billiton . (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.