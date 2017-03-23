版本:
Workers say Escondida strike to end as they opt to return to old contract

| ANTOFAGASTA, March 23

ANTOFAGASTA, March 23 The strike at Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, will end after workers decided to invoke a legal provision that allows them to extend their old contract, three workers told Reuters after leaving a union meeting on Thursday.

The workers said they will present their decision to the government on Friday and will return to work Saturday at Escondida, operated by BHP Billiton . (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)
