1 天前
Chile's Escondida mine copper production fell 63 pct in 1st-qtr 2017
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日 / 晚上10点23分 / 1 天前

Chile's Escondida mine copper production fell 63 pct in 1st-qtr 2017

1 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Copper production at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, fell 63 percent in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier amid a prolonged strike, a statement from the mine said on Thursday.

Escondida is -controlled by BHP Billiton, with minority interests held by Rio Tinto, and Japanese companies including Mitsubishi Corp.

The mine produced 97,103 tonnes of copper between January and March, down from 265,597 tonnes a year earlier, the statement said. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara)

