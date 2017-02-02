UPDATE 3-Chilean workers vote to strike at world no.1 copper mine

* Escondida copper workers reject final wage offer
By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, Feb 1 Workers at BHP Billiton's
Escondida mine in Chile, the world's biggest
copper mine, have voted to reject a company wage offer and go on
strike, the union told Reuters in the early hours of Wednesday.
The strike is due to begin in 48 hours but the union said
the company will likely request government mediation to attempt
a resolution, which would delay any strike action for about
another week.
BHP in a statement emailed to Reuters said it regretted the
rejection of its final offer.
"We want to keep an open door to continue negotiations so
that we can reach an agreement that allows us to face future
challenges together," the company said.
The vote had been expected after union leaders last week
called BHP's latest wage offer "absurd" and recommended its
2,500 workers reject it and prepare for an extended conflict.
Workers have been offered a $12,000 bonus.
In the last contract talks four years ago, when the copper
price was higher, workers received a $49,000 bonus after a
two-week strike.
The failure of the contract negotiations has already
triggered a rise in the global price of copper on
expectations of a potential stoppage at the mine.
Escondida produced 1.15 million tonnes of the metal in 2015,
about 6 percent of the world's total. It is majority controlled
by BHP, with Rio Tinto and Japan's JECO
also owning stakes.
