UPDATE 2-Union at massive Chilean Escondida mine says strike is likely

(Adds context, effects on other mines, updated copper price)
By Fabian Cambero and Gram Slattery
SANTIAGO Feb 7 The main union at BHP Billiton
Plc's Escondida copper mine, the world's
largest, will probably go on strike as negotiations mediated by
the Chilean government are not progressing well, a spokesman
said on Tuesday.
Workers warn that a strike at the Chilean mine would nearly
halt production and could be lengthy, potentially affecting
global supplies of a metal used in everything from construction
to telecommunications.
Copper prices have spiked in recent weeks due to
strike fears at Escondida, which produced 6 percent of the
world's supply in 2015. One tonne of copper was trading at
$5,802.50 at 1:45 p.m. local time (1645 GMT), up from a morning
low of $5,786.
"Three days of government mediation, and we haven't arrived
at any agreement," union spokesman Carlos Allendes said. " ...
It's likely that on (Thursday) the ninth, we'll have to make the
strike effective on the ground, so we already have that
prepared."
A strike would reduce production at the mine to "practically
zero," Allendes added.
The two sides on Friday started a five-day
government-mediated period of negotiations that effectively
delays a work stoppage the Escondida Union No. 1 voted for last
week. As no talks took place on Sunday, Wednesday will be the
last day of the negotiations, which the union is legally
required to attend, unless both parties agree to an extension.
In a news release late on Monday, the union said BHP had not
committed to a benefits scheme that places new and longtime
workers on equal footing. The union, which considers equality of
benefits key to any agreement, added that it tried to discuss
the issue with the company, which asked to put it off to the end
of negotiations.
BHP Billiton did not respond to requests for comment.
Labor negotiations at Escondida are seen as a benchmark for
the industry at large. The last wage talks four years ago, when
copper prices were considerably higher, ended with Escondida
offering each worker a bonus worth some $49,000, the highest
ever offered in Chile's mining industry.
Falling profits at Chile's copper mines due to lower prices
of the metal, however, have caused belt-tightening that makes
labor negotiations trickier. Labor problems at Escondida could
portend tough negotiations this year at other Chilean copper
mines, such as Anglo American and Glencore's
Collahuasi and Antofagasta's Los Pelambres.
Escondida is majority-controlled by BHP, with Rio Tinto
and Japan's JECO also holding stakes.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Gram Slattery; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)