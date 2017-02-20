版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 06:15 BJT

Government-mediated talks between Escondida union, BHP fail

SANTIAGO Feb 20 A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

"The company is continuing with their stubborn posture, and thus there is nothing to discuss anymore and we're going back to our camp," spokesman Carlos Allendes told Reuters after the meeting.

BHP was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐