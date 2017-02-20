Government-mediated talks between Escondida union, BHP fail

SANTIAGO Feb 20 A government-mediated meeting
between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its
Escondida mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back
to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union
spokesman told Reuters on Monday.
"The company is continuing with their stubborn posture, and
thus there is nothing to discuss anymore and we're going back to
our camp," spokesman Carlos Allendes told Reuters after the
meeting.
BHP was not immediately available for comment.
