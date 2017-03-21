UPDATE 2-Striking union at BHP's Escondida says it is open to further conversations

(Adds new union comments, details)
By Felipe Iturrieta and Fabian Cambero
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile/SANTIAGO, March 20 The union
for striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida
in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, said after meeting
with the company on Monday that it was open to further
conversations that could lead to reopening negotiations.
"At this time, both parties are doing their own evaluation.
Depending on the status of that evaluation, this could go
forward," union spokesman Carlos Allendes told reporters in the
city of Antofagasta.
"We're going to see if that could put in place a dialogue
going forward. We're hopeful. We have the willingness, and we're
going to wait."
The union was unclear when further conversations might
occur, but Allendes said union leaders might sit down with BHP
representatives as early as Monday night.
Company representatives could not be reached for comment.
The 2,500-member union at Escondida has been on strike since
Feb. 9. Since then, production has been stopped, sending global
copper prices higher amid supply concerns.
Workers have maintained three core demands - that benefits
in the existing contract not be reduced, work shifts not be made
more taxing and new workers receive the same benefits as those
already at the mine.
On Thursday, the union invited the company to return to the
negotiating table on the condition that BHP give a written
guarantee that talks would focus on that trio of
demands.
The company agreed but was ambiguous about its commitment to
discuss only the union's key issues. Earlier on
Monday, union leaders said that they would meet with BHP,
despite slamming the company's response as "manipulative."
Union leaders said earlier on Monday that they had received
approval from the rank and file to invoke Article 369 of Chile's
labor code, if the leaders deem it appropriate.
That would legally halt the current negotiation process and
maintain the benefits of the current contract for 18 months,
postponing collective wage talks.
Such an agreement is not often invoked by workers, as it
delays the one-time bonus typically given to miners when
contracts are signed, and appears less likely after the union's
most recent remarks.
The union said delaying the wage talks would allow the next
round of negotiations to occur under Chile's new labor code,
which is set to take effect in April, giving the union more
power.
Escondida produced slightly over 1 million tonnes of copper
in 2016. Rio Tinto and Japanese companies
including Mitsubishi have minority interests in the
mine.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Felipe Iturrieta; Additional
reporting and writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman and Peter Cooney)