SANTIAGO Feb 1 Workers at BHP Billiton's Chilean mine Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, have voted to reject a company wage offer and go on strike, the union said in the early hours of Wednesday.

The strike is due to begin in 48 hours but will likely be postponed for a five-day government mediation to attempt a resolution. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Michael Perry)