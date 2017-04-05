Freeport awaits permit to end costly Indonesia export ban -execs

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, April 5 Freeport McMoRan Inc is awaiting final details on a temporary export permit in Indonesia, which would end a 12-week ban that has cost the world's biggest publicly traded copper company nearly $1 billion in lost revenues, its top executives told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
"With the short-term arrangement, we'll start ramping production back up to feed our mill 100 percent," said Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk referring to Freeport's Grasberg mine.
"It shouldn't take very long, we're talking weeks," she said, alongside Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson, on the sidelines of the CRU World Copper Conference in Santiago. (Reporting by Mitra Taj in Santiago, writing by Susan Taylor in Toronto in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.