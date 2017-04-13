UPDATE 1-Chile to produce less than 5.6 mln tonnes of copper in 2017 -Cochilco

(Adds production and price details throughout; changes title)
SANTIAGO, April 13 State copper commission
Cochilco forecast on Thursday that Chile would produce slightly
less than 5.6 million tonnes of copper in 2017, down from a
previous forecast of 5.79 million, due largely to a strike at
BHP Billiton's Escondida mine.
The walkoff at Escondida, where workers downed tools for 43
days in the first quarter, chopped 180,000 tonnes off the
commission's previous estimate in January, Cochilco said in its
quarterly report.
Cochilco's estimate for 2017 production represents a 0.8
percent increase over 2016.
"An important part of that increase can be attributed to the
low base of comparison of 2016 when Chilean production
registered a decrease of 3.8 percent," Cochilco executive
vice-president Sergio Hernandez said in a statement.
The commission estimated copper prices would average $2.60
in 2017, up from a previous forecast of $2.40, due to tighter
supply. In particular, the body cited stoppages at Escondida,
the world's largest copper mine, as well as at Freeport-McMoran
Inc's Grasberg mine in Indonesia and Cerro Verde mine in
Peru.
For 2018, Cochilco estimated that global copper prices would
level out at $2.60 per pound.
"This combination of disruptions generated expectations that
during 2017, the refined copper market would present a deficit,
bringing about an upward turn in the price," Chile's mining
minister Aurora Williams said in a statement.
Worldwide copper production would likely grow 0.7 percent,
down from Cochilco's previous forecast of 2.9 percent, she said.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Gram Slattery;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)