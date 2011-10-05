UPDATE 2-Codelco offers 2012 Europe term copper at $90 -trade

(Adds details, comment)

* Premiums for 2012 seen down 9 percent

* Customers seen wary but still willing to buy

* Premiums broadly in line with Reuters poll of analysts (Please see: TAKE A LOOK-LME Week Oct 3-7 )

By Melanie Burton

LONDON, Oct 5 Chile's Codelco, the world's top copper producer, is offering lower annual physical copper premiums for European buyers for 2012, down by nearly 9 percent on this year's terms, trading sources said.

Consumers in Europe will have to pay $90 a tonne above the London Metal Exchange cash price for copper shipments in 2012, several trading sources said, down from $98 in 2011 but higher than $75 in 2010.

Codelco[CODEL.UL>] declined to comment.

While there are prospects for some contracts to be agreed at still lower levels, the terms are more favourable for Codelco than those seen in 2010, suggesting consumers are wary but still willing to buy.

"I think it is some confirmation of consumers being more cautious than they were," said analyst Dan Smith of Standard Chartered.

"(But)it's mildly reassuring that things are still looking okay in terms of the physical market," he added.

The annual contracts for copper supply are hammered out between Codelco and its clients, starting for Europe during the LME Week global industry gathering now under way in London, while Asian buyers tend to negotiate their contracts later this month and into November.

The 2012 premiums cited by the sources were broadly in line with the forecasts of analysts polled by Reuters ahead of LME Week.

The Reuters poll showed analysts expect premiums for consumers in Europe to see the deepest cuts given the European economy was most likely to experience a recession.

Forecasts were for around $88 a tonne in 2012, down from $98 this year.

"Yes, they offered $90, but it was on small volumes," said one physical copper trader at a category two member of the London Metal Exchange.

"I think (buyers) are looking for closer to the mid-$80s" he added.

Codelco's chief executive Diego Hernandez told Reuters on Tuesday that he expected "premiums shouldn't be too different this year". (Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Anthony Barker)