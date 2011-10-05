UPDATE 2-Codelco offers 2012 Europe term copper at $90 -trade

(Adds details, comment)
* Premiums for 2012 seen down 9 percent
* Customers seen wary but still willing to buy
* Premiums broadly in line with Reuters poll of analysts
(Please see: TAKE A LOOK-LME Week Oct 3-7 )
By Melanie Burton
LONDON, Oct 5 Chile's Codelco, the world's top
copper producer, is offering lower annual physical copper
premiums for European buyers for 2012, down by nearly 9 percent
on this year's terms, trading sources said.
Consumers in Europe will have to pay $90 a tonne above the
London Metal Exchange cash price for copper shipments in
2012, several trading sources said, down from $98 in 2011 but
higher than $75 in 2010.
Codelco[CODEL.UL>] declined to comment.
While there are prospects for some contracts to be agreed at
still lower levels, the terms are more favourable for Codelco
than those seen in 2010, suggesting consumers are wary but still
willing to buy.
"I think it is some confirmation of consumers being more
cautious than they were," said analyst Dan Smith of Standard
Chartered.
"(But)it's mildly reassuring that things are still looking
okay in terms of the physical market," he added.
The annual contracts for copper supply are hammered out
between Codelco and its clients, starting for Europe during the
LME Week global industry gathering now under way in London,
while Asian buyers tend to negotiate their contracts later this
month and into November.
The 2012 premiums cited by the sources were broadly in line
with the forecasts of analysts polled by Reuters ahead of LME
Week.
The Reuters poll showed analysts expect premiums for
consumers in Europe to see the deepest cuts given the European
economy was most likely to experience a recession.
Forecasts were for around $88 a tonne in 2012, down from $98
this year.
"Yes, they offered $90, but it was on small volumes," said
one physical copper trader at a category two member of the
London Metal Exchange.
"I think (buyers) are looking for closer to the mid-$80s" he
added.
Codelco's chief executive Diego Hernandez told Reuters on
Tuesday that he expected "premiums shouldn't be too different
this year".
(Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Anthony
Barker)