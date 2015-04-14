版本:
Southern Copper CEO expects to get Tia Maria permit in a few months

SANTIAGO, April 14 Southern Copper Corp expects to get a construction permit for its Tia Maria copper project in Peru in the next few months, with production starting by the end of 2017 or start of 2018, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the CRU Copper conference, Chief Executive Officer and President Oscar Gonzalez Rocha said the company will secure building permits for its Toquepala project later this month.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

