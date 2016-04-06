REFILE-Global copper miners embrace cost cuts, reject production shutdowns

(Refiles to add Santiago dateline)
SANTIAGO, April 6 Any lingering hopes of
significant copper output cuts to offset slow demand growth from
top consumer China and help balance the market have been laid to
rest this week.
Instead, delegates and speakers at an annual gathering of
the copper industry in Chile have come to the conclusion that a
focus on cutting costs to survive low prices will dominate the
agenda for some time.
Producers in essence are facing a "prisoner's dilemma"
wherein no one wants to be the first to seriously scale back
production for fear other miners will not follow suit and reap
the benefits, industry sources say.
"Price-led cutbacks have virtually stopped, suggesting a
growing surplus of copper, unless demand growth accelerates or
price-led cutbacks commence," said John Mackenzie, executive
chairman at Mantos Copper.
"Over the past six months we have reduced our cash costs by
50 cents a pound or nearly 20 percent, by focusing on cost
control and operational efficiency."
Nelson Pizarro, chief executive of Chile's state miner
Codelco, restated on Tuesday that the company was
aiming to reduce costs further to $1.26 a pound this year,
having already got them down to $1.39 a pound last year.
Even KGHM's Sierra Gorda, which has been in
ramp-up, said it had been running "an aggressive cost-cutting
program," said its general manager, Maciej Sciazko.
Costs have already fallen due to tumbling energy prices and
currency depreciation. In Chile, currency weakness translates to
higher revenues in the peso, which fell nearly 50 percent
against the dollar in the three years to December 2015.
But with copper prices around $4,800 a tonne, a far cry from
heady heights above $10,000 a tonne in February 2011, miners are
looking for further savings by concentrating on operational
efficiencies and improving productivity, rather than cutting
loss-making output.
By the end of last year, some 650,000 tonnes of production
had been taken out of the market due to price-related output
cuts, analysts estimate. But that is a fraction of global
consumption, forecast at 22 million tonnes this year, and there
are not many more cuts to come, say industry experts.
"We're anticipating a fairly modest reduction of less than
100,000 tonnes this year," said Vanessa Davidson, director of
copper research and strategy at CRU at the Cesco event in Chile.
What is more, the cuts will be offset by mine output from
new operations, which have either started up over the past year
or which have ramped up production to near full capacity.
Copper prices may have to drop much more to trigger
significant cuts.
"I suspect that failing a pickup in Chinese demand, prices
will need to fall to below $2 a pound ($4,400 a tonne) for
meaningful cutbacks to balance the market," Mackenzie said.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
to $4,318 a tonne in January, its lowest since May 2009, as the
market started to worry about demand in China, which accounts
for about half of global consumption.
Forecasts for Chinese demand growth this year range between
zero percent and 3 percent.
