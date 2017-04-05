Peru expects to boost its copper output by 32 pct by 2021-minister

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, April 5 Peru will likely gradually increase its copper production to 3.1 million tonnes in 2021 from an annual 2.35 million tonnes expected for both this year and next, the country's energy and mines minister told the CRU World Copper Conference in Chile.
Peru surpassed China as the world's No. 2 copper producer last year on the back of a surge in production from MMG Ltd's Las Bambas project and an expansion at Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde mine. (Reporting By Mitra Taj)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.