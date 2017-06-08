Codelco mines in Chile begin operation restart after rains

SANTIAGO, June 8 Chilean copper company Codelco
has begun to restart operations at mines in the
northern part of the country after a rain storm caused a series
of precautionary closures, the state-owned firm said late on
Wednesday.
In a statement, Codelco said it had begun gradually
restarting operations at its Radomiro Tomic mine, while its
Ministro Hales mine was operating normally.
The company was also "evaluating" restarting operations at
its flagship Chuquicamata mine, while its concentrator was
operating at a fourth of its normal capacity.
Earlier on Wednesday, Codelco said mining activities at
Chuquicamata, Radomiro Tomic, and Ministro Hales had been
suspended. Other mines in the area, owned by Antofagasta
, BHP Billiton, and Poland's KGHM
, also reported disruptions.
Heavy rains in Chile's Antofagasta region, as well as snow
at higher altitudes, led the country's emergency services to
trigger its highest 'red alert' warning on Tuesday, though
damage appears to have been limited.
The three Codelco mines in question produced 857,000 tonnes
of copper in 2016.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bernard Orr)