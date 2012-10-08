版本:
中国
RPT-Chile copper export revenue rises to $3.523 bln in September

SANTIAGO Oct 8 Chile's copper export revenue totaled $3.523 billion in September, jumping from a previously reported $2.955 billion in August, the central bank reported on Monday.

