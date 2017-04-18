Worker dies at Codelco's Salvador mine in Chile; concentrator shut

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
SANTIAGO, April 18 A supervisor at the Salvador copper mine owned by Chile's Codelco died in an accident on Tuesday, causing the state-owned company to suspend operations at its concentrator plant there.
Codelco is investigating the accident, it said. The death occurred in the flotation plant area of the concentrator, which helps turn the ore that is extracted from the earth into purer copper.
"Given the nature of the situation, the Salvador Division suspended all operations immediately at the concentrator plant and initiated the established procedures," Codelco said in a statement.
Salvador produced 60,000 tonnes of copper in 2016, making it the smallest of Codelco's copper mines. Codelco did not give a timeline for when the concentrator would restart operations.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.