Striking workers halt operations at Chile's Codelco -unions

SANTIAGO, April 9 Unionized workers at Chilean state miner Codelco began a 24-hour work stoppage early Tuesday at all units of the world's top copper miner to demand greater job security, union leaders told Reuters.

Protesting workers, meanwhile, have also delayed the start of the 8 a.m. (1100 GMT) morning shift by two hours at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, and blocked the access road to Anglo American's Los Bronces mine.

