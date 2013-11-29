版本:
Chile's CorpBanca says studying possible merger

SANTIAGO Nov 29 Chilean private bank CorpBanca said on Friday that it is studying a possible merger with a local or foreign bank.

Local online news site El Mostrador said on Thursday that CorpBanca's controller is in talks with Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco, Chile's BCI, Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) and Spain's BBVA.
