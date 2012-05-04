Chile CorpBanca to issue US certificates of deposit

SANTIAGO May 4 Chilean bank CorpBanca
said o n F riday its New York branch will issue Yankee
certificates of deposit for up to $750 million, which will be
sold to private or institutional investors.
CorpBanca, Chile's fifth-largest bank in terms of loans,
said it will be the first private Chilean bank to offer such
certificates, which allow foreign banks to issue certificates of
deposit in the United States.
Certificates of deposit are a special type of deposit
account with a bank or thrift institution that typically offers
a higher rate of interest than a regular savings account,
according to the United States' Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation.
"With the certificates of deposit issue we're hoping to
reach private and institutional investors interested in
investing in the Chilean financial sector," the bank said in a
statement.
Chile's robust and open economy has long acted as a magnet
for investors, and the world's top copper producer aims to
further bolster itself as a financial hub alternative to
regional powerhouse Brazil.
"In the short-term, the (New York) branch will focus on the
market of sophisticated private investors - with a minimum
investment of $250,000 - and will later develop the market for
institutional investors."
CorpBanca shareholders last month approved an issue of 48
billion shares to raise the equivalent of nearly $650 million to
help pay for its purchase of Banco Santander Colombia.
Late last year, CorpBanca agreed to buy Banco Santander's
banking affiliate, as well as its other units in Colombia, for
about $1.23 billion, as Spain's Santander moved to sell assets
in Latin America to help shore up finances at home.
Chile's CorpGroup conglomerate, led by Alvaro Saieh, has
units in banking, retail and communications.
Its shares traded 1.05 percent lower on Friday afternoon,
underperforming Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index,
which was up 0.13 percent.