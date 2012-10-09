Chile's CorpGroup to buy Colombia's Helm Bank for $1.3 bln

BRIEF-Baldwin & Lyons Q4 earnings per share $0.32
* Baldwin & Lyons announces results for the quarter and twelve months of 2016
SANTIAGO Oct 9 Chile's CorpGroup will buy up to 100 percent of Colombia's Helm Bank shares for around $1.3 billion, the financial group said early on Tuesday.
To push forward the operation, the Chilean group said its local CorpBanca unit will propose a roughly $600 million capital increase while its CorpBanca Colombia unit will propose an up to $1 billion capital increase.
* Baldwin & Lyons announces results for the quarter and twelve months of 2016
* Cancer Genetics - its hereditary cancer panel, for breast, ovarian cancer, has been selected by global pharmaceutical co for 1,000+ patient clinical study
* Support.com reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results