版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 9日 星期二 19:41 BJT

Chile's CorpGroup to buy Colombia's Helm Bank for $1.3 bln

SANTIAGO Oct 9 Chile's CorpGroup will buy up to 100 percent of Colombia's Helm Bank shares for around $1.3 billion, the financial group said early on Tuesday.

To push forward the operation, the Chilean group said its local CorpBanca unit will propose a roughly $600 million capital increase while its CorpBanca Colombia unit will propose an up to $1 billion capital increase. 

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐