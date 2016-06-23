Chilean politician put under house arrest in wide corruption scandal

SANTIAGO, June 23 A Chilean court ordered that a
prominent former senator be placed under nighttime house arrest,
while authorities investigate him for possible tax fraud and
bribery.
Pablo Longueira, who was a presidential candidate in Chile's
2013 election, is accused by prosecutors of receiving close to
$1 million from specialty mining company SQM from 2009
to 2013, then hiding the donations through falsified receipts in
contravention of Chilean law. He also is accused of accepting
bribes while working on a 2010 law that regulates mining
concessions.
The order for Longueira's arrest came late on Wednesday
night, six days after a court jailed conservative senator Jaime
Orpis after he was convicted of falsifying donation
receipts.
It also comes the day after Chile's public prosecutor said
it was investigating a former high-level cabinet official in
leftist President Michelle Bachelet's government for bribery and
tax offenses.
Longueira has maintained his innocence.
"I understand the charges and I don't agree with them," he
said during a brief appearance before a judge.
The current scandal caused Longueira to resign in March from
the UDI party, which was founded by right-wing allies of former
dictator Augusto Pinochet.
The UDI, like several other major political parties in
Chile, has been wracked by a series of money-in-politics
scandals in the past year and a half. That in turn has tarnished
Chile's reputation for transparency and left Chileans
disenchanted with politicians across the spectrum.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Gram Slattery; Writing by
Gram Slattery; Editing by Bill Trott)