Chile looks to raise EUR1.39bn with new bond

NEW YORK, May 19 (IFR) - Chile launched a 1.39bn
dual-tranche bond on Tuesday, returning to the European market
after a five-month absence.
The Latin American country set a final yield of mid-swaps
plus 60bp on a 440m tap of its 2025s, while also launching a
950m 15-year bond at mid-swaps plus 85bp.
Leads HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander had earlier revised talk
on the tap from initial price thoughts of 65bp-70bp to 65bp
area.
It is a similar story on the new 15-year, which saw guidance
tightened from IPTs of 95bp area to mid-swaps plus 90bp-95bp.
The deal is expected to price later today.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)