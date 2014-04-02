版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 2日 星期三 09:25 BJT

Antofagasta Minerals says operations fine following Chile quake

SANTIAGO, April 1 London-listed Antofagasta Minerals said on Tuesday its copper operations were unharmed by a strong quake that shook northern Chile on Tuesday. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐