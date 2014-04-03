Chile's Collahuasi says shipments not affected by quakes

SANTIAGO, April 3 Chilean mine Collahuasi
said on Thursday its copper concentrate
shipments have not been affected by earthquakes that have struck
near its massive deposit and port.
Though Collahuasi's Patache port had to close due to the
tsunami and sea swells that followed the quakes, concentrate
shipments were not affected as the mine's shipments are
scheduled for next week, Collahuasi said in a statement.
The deposit, perched high in the Andean mountains, is in the
process of normalizing its operations after evacuating workers
so they could be with their families following Tuesday's 8.2
quake.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Leslie Adler)