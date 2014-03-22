UPDATE 3-6.2 magnitude earthquake hits northern Chile, no damage reported

BRIEF-Principal financial Group says as of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403 bln for Principal Global Investors
WASHINGTON/SANTIAGO, March 22 A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the northern coast of Chile on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
The quake was located 63 miles (101 km) northwest of the copper-exporting port of Iquique and had a depth of 7.1 miles (11 km), the USGS said.
Aftershocks of 5.2 and 5.5 magnitude were reported in the same area.
Chile's ONEMI emergency office said it had received no reports of damages and that basic services were operating as normal.
There was no immediate threat of a tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
Chile's massive mines are clustered in the mineral-rich north.
Operations continued as usual at Collahuasi, Glencore Xstrata and Anglo American's copper mine, a spokeswoman said.
Teck Resources and BHP Billiton - the respective owners of copper mines Quebrada Blanca and Cerro Colorado - could not be reached for comment on mine operations.
Earthquakes are frequent in the region and generally do not cause damage.
* PG&E Corp - Former-CEO, current executive chair of board Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pehzBs) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson in the wake of their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions continued to fuel investor caution.