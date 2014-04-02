版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 2日 星期三 09:20 BJT

Southern Copper says operations in southern Peru normal after Chile quake

LIMA, April 1 Southern Copper's mining operations in southern Peru continued normally late on Tuesday after a Magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck off northern Chile, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Patricia Velez)
