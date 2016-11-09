版本:
Chile says well positioned for post-US election market turmoil

SANTIAGO Nov 9 Chile's economy is on firm footing and well positioned to weather market turbulence following Republican Donald Trump's shock victory over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for the U.S. presidency, Chile's finance minister and central bank chief said on Wednesday.

Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said that Chile's fiscal standing is solid and that the fallout effects in the local market following the election would be monitored, but had so far been limited. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Mary Milliken)

