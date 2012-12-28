WRAPUP 2-Chile factory data weak, unemployment near three-year low

* Manufacturing output data trails market expectations
* Jobless rate dips to 6.2 percent
* November's copper output picks up on better ore grades
By Antonio De la Jara and Moises Avila
SANTIAGO, Dec 28 Chilean manufacturing output
grew a weaker-than-expected 0.8 percent in November from a year
earlier, dampened by sluggish external demand and fewer working
days, the state statistics agency said on Friday.
Despite the disappointing factory data, unemployment fell to
a near three-year low and economic analysts said rates would
likely stay on hold in the coming months as robust domestic
demand buoys the economy and helps offset weak global demand.
The relatively new manufacturing index, broadly comparable
to the prior industrial output index, fell a seasonally adjusted
3.5 percent in November from October, after surging the previous
month on the back of extra working days.
Analysts and economists in a Reuters poll forecast
manufacturing production growth of 2.6 percent year
on year.
The index surged 9.1 percent in October from a year earlier,
the biggest annual gain in 2012, and jumped a seasonally
adjusted 19.7 percent in October from September.
Chile's small, export-dependent economy has generally fared
better than expected despite slowing demand from top trade
partner China and fallout from the euro zone crisis.
Factory output, food and wood paper production remained
buoyant in November, helping offset external weaknesses.
A tight labor market, along with solid internal demand and
strong economic growth have prompted Chile's central bank to
keep its key interest rate on hold at 5.0 percent
since January.
Most economists expect the rate to stay on hold for the
meantime.
"The domestic economy keeps increasing at robust rates ...
and we believe the central bank should not change the monetary
policy stance for the foreseeable future," Barclays analyst
Bruno Rovai said in a briefing about Friday's data.
"We do not foresee inflationary pressures emerging from the
ongoing tightness of the labor market, as core inflation
continues to be very contained," he added.
The South American country's jobless rate for the
September-November period fell to 6.2 percent due to robust
economic growth, strong domestic demand and an expansion of
seasonal farm jobs, the government said.
The jobless rate has been calculated using a new methodology
since early 2010. Using the prior system, the
September-to-November unemployment rate is the lowest in six
years.
Agricultural jobs traditionally increase in the southern
hemisphere's spring and summer months.
The unemployment rate was expected to remain
steady at 6.6 percent, according to the median forecast of nine
analysts and economists polled by Reuters.
Chile's jobless rate for the September-to-November period
last year was 7.1 percent.
Copper production in the world's top producer of the red
metal rose 2.6 percent in November, year on year, to 478,545
tonnes of copper.
The improved output was due to better mineral ore grades at
some mines and a production ramp-up at mines that started
operations last year, the INE statistics agency reported.
Copper production expanded 3.7 percent to 4.94 million
tonnes between January and November, compared with the
year-earlier period. Compared with October, output grew 0.5
percent.
Chile is struggling with dwindling ore grades in many of its
aging deposits, although new mines have helped increase output
this year.
A recovery in the world No. 1 copper mine, Escondida,
majority owned by BHP Billiton Ltd , as well as
higher output from Anglo American Plc's disputed Los
Bronces mine are boosting Chile's production.
Output of molybdenum, a metal used to harden steel, rose 3.6
percent to 2,790 tonnes in November, the INE said.
January-to-November production of molybdenum dropped 14.7
percent versus the same period a year ago to 28,571 tonnes.