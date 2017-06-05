UPDATE 1-Chile central bank downgrades 2017 growth forecast

(Recasts, new throughout with further estimates, comments)
SANTIAGO, June 5 Chile's central bank cut its
2017 growth forecast to between 1 and 1.75 percent from its
previous view of 1 percent to 2 percent as the mining and
construction sectors continue to lag, the bank said Monday.
The bank also said it was "most probable" that, following
rate cuts of 100 basis points this year, further movement in the
benchmark interest rate will not be needed.
"Considering the rate cuts already realized, we believe our
monetary policy has reached an already expansive level," central
bank President Mario Marcel said in remarks quoted in its
quarterly Monetary Policy Report (IPoM).
"In the most probable scenario, new movements in the rate
will not be necessary, and the most important thing will be to
let the (already enacted) monetary impulse permeate the
economy."
The economy of the South American country, the world's top
copper exporter, has been hit by a slowdown in investment linked
to a fall in the copper price and political uncertainty.
The bank said in its report that consumer spending was
stable, but lagging activity in construction and the key mining
sector was continuing to weigh on the economy.
In particular, the effects of a prolonged strike at BHP
Billiton Ltd's Escondida copper mine, the world's
largest, were still having an effect on second-quarter growth,
even though the labor action ended in March.
However, the bank said growth should pick up toward the end
of 2017, and upped its forecast for 2018 growth to 2.5 percent
to 3.5 percent from a previous view of 2.25 to 3.25 percent, as
mining investment is expected to improve.
Inflation should end 2017 at 2.9 percent, close to the
midway point of its target range, the bank said.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Gram Slattery; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)