版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五 00:14 BJT

Chile Embotelladora Andina to invest $350 million this year

SANTIAGO, April 25 Chile's Embotelladora Andina , one of Latin America's largest Coca-Cola distributors, said on Thursday that it planned to invest $350 million this year.

The sum will go to its Brazilian plant and to maintenance work, the company added.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐