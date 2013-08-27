Chile's bottler Andina 2nd quarter profit up 24.2 pct on sales

BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment reports Q4 revenue of $1.9 mln
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces 2016 year-end results
SANTIAGO Aug 27 Chile's Embotelladora Andina, one of Latin America's largest Coca-Cola distributors, posted a 24.2 percent increase in second-quarter net profit due to higher sales in Argentina, Chile and Paraguay.
Net profit at Andina increased to 14.1 billion pesos (US$28 million) in the period, but was held back by a contraction of operations in regional giant Brazil, the company said in a statement on Tuesday evening.
* Mid Penn Bancorp - Scottdale would be obligated to pay Mid Penn termination fee of $2.4 million under certain circumstances under deal - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extendicare Inc - Ben Hutzel has decided to step down in his role as chairman of board of directors of Extendicare