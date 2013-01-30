REFILE-UPDATE 1-Endesa Chile blocking BG planned Quintero LNG stake sale

* BG, Endesa Chile at odds over LNG supply contract
* BG plans to sell further stake of Quinteros terminal to
Enagas
SANTIAGO/LONDON, Jan 29 Britain's BG Group's
planned sale of a remaining stake in a shared liquefied
natural gas terminal in Chile is being blocked by fellow
shareholder Endesa Chile as the companies clash over supplies of
the fuel.
"Naturally we are disappointed that we have been unable to
conclude a sale of the final tranche under the planned
timetable," a BG spokesperson told Reuters. "This is due to a
third party withholding consent. We remain committed to a sale
and remain confident that a transaction will be completed, but
under a new timeline."
The companies locked horns last year after oil and gas
company BG Group Plc said production troubles in Egypt
might affect LNG supplies to two of its Chilean customers,
including regional power generator Endesa Chile.
An industry source said Endesa Chile was blocking BG from
concluding the sale in the Quintero terminal, which the two
companies operate with state oil company ENAP and a
unit of industrial conglomerate Copec, in an apparent
escalation of their dispute.
The terminal's contract requires members to authorize a
stake sale for it to go through, Chilean newspaper Diario
Financiero reported earlier on Tuesday.
BG agreed to sell 40 percent of the terminal to Spain's
Enagas last year. It already sold the first 20 percent
tranche to the gas grid operator in September for $176 million.
BG and Endesa Chile are mulling arbitrations over both the
supply and the sale disputes, according to Diario Financiero.
Endesa declined to comment.
ENAP and BG agreed to sign a new supply contract last year,
but Endesa and BG didn't clinch a fresh deal.
BG's former Chief Executive Officer Frank Chapman said last
year before his retirement that the failure of efforts to
reinvigorate a field in Egypt would cost the company 30,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day of lost gas output.
Industry sources said in November that very few, if any,
cargoes from Egypt had ever been sent to Chile. The sources
requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to
the press.