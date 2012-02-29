Chile Endesa not interested in BG Group's GNL Quintero stake

SANTIAGO Feb 29 Regional power generator
Endesa Chile said on Wednesday it was not interested in buying
part or all of a stake British gas producer BG Group is
looking to sell in Chile's GNL Quintero regasification terminal.
Endesa Chile CEO Joaquin Galindo said on
Tuesday the company was "evaluating" purchasing part or all of
the 20 percent stake BG Group is seeking to sell in the plant,
Reuters and other media reported.
Galindo's comments "were meant to signal that the company
always analyzes, as part of its normal business, all the
opportunities that arise in the Chilean energy sector, but that
doesn't mean the company is analyzing purchasing a new stake [in
GNL Quintero]," Endesa Chile said in a statement.
Endesa Chile holds a 20 percent stake in GNL Quintero, as do
Chilean state oil company Enap and natural gas
distributor Metrogas.
BG Group recently said it aims to reduce its 40 percent
controlling stake in the GNL Quintero plant in central Chile by
half, as it seeks to sell around $5 billion of largely
downstream, gas distribution and power generation and
transmission assets in the coming years.
Endesa Chile, which has operations in Argentina, Brazil,
Chile, Colombia and Peru, is the generation unit of regional
energy group Enersis. Enersis is the Latin American
investment arm of energy company Endesa.