Chile ministerial group appeals court ruling to block energy project

SANTIAGO, Aug 6 A Chilean ministerial committee
said on Tuesday it would appeal a local court's decision to void
its approval for energy firm Endesa's $1.4 billion, coal-fired
thermoelectric project.
The decision to appeal to the Supreme Court was made
"because we believe the ministerial group's decision adheres to
the law and was neither illegal nor arbitrary," said Environment
Undersecretary Ricardo Irarrazabal, who heads the committee.
The group includes the ministries of Health, Economy,
Agriculture, Energy and Mining.
Last week, an appeals court rejected the group's approval to
construct Endesa's 740-megawatt Punta Alcade project,
effectively blocking development of the plant.
The appeal marks another step in the plant's drawn-out
process of getting regulatory approvals, which many energy and
mining projects face as opposition from local communities and
environmental groups grows in the world's No. 1 copper producing
country.
In December, the ministerial group lifted a suspension on
Punta Alcade after an environmental commission had blocked it in
June on the grounds that the plant could cause pollution.
The Punta Alcalde project, with two 370-megawatt units,
would be located in Chile's Atacama region, close to Antofagasta
Minerals' Los Pelambres mine, Barrick Gold's
Pascua Lama and Lumina Copper's Caserones mine. Several
energy and mining projects in the Atacama region are reeling
from legal setbacks.
Massive power projects, partly aimed at supplying energy for
mining, have triggered growing opposition from Chileans who feel
they have not benefited from the Andean country's copper boom.