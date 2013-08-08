Endesa Chile to appeal court's rejection of coal-fired power plant

SANTIAGO, Aug 8 Energy firm Endesa Chile
said on Thursday it will appeal a local court's
rejection of its $1.4 billion, coal-fired thermoelectric
project.
This follows a Chilean ministerial committee's decision on
Tuesday to also appeal the court's ruling last week. The ruling
voided the committee's approval to construct the 740-megawatt
Punta Alcalde project, effectively blocking development of the
plant.
The appeals this week mark another phase in the project's
drawn-out process of getting regulatory approvals, a fate many
energy and mining projects also face as opposition from local
communities and environmental groups grows in the world's No. 1
copper-producing country.
In December, the ministerial group lifted a suspension on
Punta Alcalde after an environmental commission had blocked it
in June on the grounds that the plant could cause
pollution.
Endesa said it "decided to appeal to the Supreme Court to
seek ratification of ministerial committee's decision
(approval)."
The Punta Alcalde project, with two 370-megawatt units,
would be located in Chile's Atacama region and cover over 10
percent of the current electricity demand on Chile's largest
power grid, the central SIC.
The plant would be built near to Antofagasta Minerals'
Los Pelambres mine, Barrick Gold's Pascua Lama
and Lumina Copper's Caserones mine. Several energy and
mining projects in the Atacama region are reeling from legal
setbacks.
Massive power projects, partly aimed at supplying energy for
mining, have triggered growing opposition from Chileans who feel
they have not benefited from the Andean country's copper
boom.