WRAPUP 1-Chile Endesa 2012 net profit halved, Enersis inches up

SANTIAGO Jan 30 Leading Chilean electricity
generator Endesa Chile's 2012 net profit plummeted 47.6 percent
from the year-earlier on reduced hydroelectric generation and
higher costs related to fuel purchases and transportation, the
company said on Wednesday.
Endesa Chile's net profit in 2012 fell to
234.335 billion pesos ($489.6 million), versus 446.874 billion
pesos the prior year.
Sales fell 1.5 percent last year to 2.369 trillion pesos,
while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) slipped 14.4 percent to 833.85 billion
pesos.
Endesa's parent company, regional energy group Enersis
, saw its net profit inch 0.5 percent higher last year
from 2011 levels as the company reaped higher income from energy
sales, Enersis also said on Wednesday.
Enersis' sales last year rose 0.7 percent to 6.578 trillion
pesos, while EBITDA declined 6.8 percent to 1.983 trillion
pesos.
"During 2012, strong increases in energy demand in the
countries the group operates in were confirmed: Peru, Chile and
Brazil showed growth of 5.9 percent, 5.2 percent and 4.5
percent, respectively," Enersis said in a statement.
Many Latin American economies are experiencing solid,
commodities-led economic growth, and the region's expanding,
urban middle class is demanding more power.
Enersis, which is the regional investment arm of Spanish
energy company Endesa, has generation, transmission and
distribution operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia
and Peru.
Shares of Endesa closed 1.45 percent stronger on Wednesday,
before results were announced. Shares of Enersis also ended up
before its earnings were published, jumping 2.67 percent.
Both share increases outpaced the blue-chip IPSA
stock index, which rose 0.55 percent.