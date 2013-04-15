版本:
2013年 4月 16日

Chile Endesa says to invest $4.7 bln in next five years

SANTIAGO, April 15 Leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa Chile plans to invest around $4.7 billion in the region over the next five years, president Jorge Rosenblut told reporters on Monday.

Last year, Endesa Chile said its five-year investment plan was about $2.75 billion.
