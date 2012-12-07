版本:
Chile funds, Endesa deal puts Enersis cap hike at $5.95 bln

SANTIAGO Dec 7 A deal between Spanish energy firm Endesa SA and Chilean pension funds puts regional energy group Enersis SA's controversial planned capital increase at around $5.95 billion, according to a statement by the pension funds late on Friday.

Under the agreement they struck, around 16.441 billion shares of Enersis will be released at 173 pesos per share.

