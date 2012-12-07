版本:
Spain's Endesa, Chile pension funds on brink of deal- source

SANTIAGO Dec 7 Spain's Endesa SA is poised to clinch a deal with Chilean pension funds over regional energy group Enersis SA's controversial planned capital increase, a source close to Endesa told Reuters on Friday.

The agreement is likely to be announced later on Friday, the source added.

Chile's private pension funds, Enersis' largest group of minority shareholders with a combined 13.63 percent stake, had stridently opposed Enersis' originally $8.02 billion planned capital hike.

