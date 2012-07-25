版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四 04:16 BJT

Chile Endesa Q2 net down 45.7 pct yr/yr

SANTIAGO, July 25 
 
 Financial results for leading Chilean electricity generator
Endesa Chile  for the April to June period as
released in a statement on Wednesday (in billions of pesos
unless otherwise stated).     
        
                  April-June 2012    April-June 2011     
Net profit           35.213             64.867
Revenue              603.13             602.24
EPS (pesos)            4.29               7.91

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐