SANTIAGO Oct 6 A Chilean appeals court lifted a suspension order on work on the $3.5 billion HidroAysen hydropower project, which has sparked massive protests over environmental concerns, court officials said.

The appeals court in the southern city of Puerto Montt issued the suspension order in June after legal injunctions filed by opponents of the project.

HidroAysen is a joint venture between leading generator Endesa Chile END.SN and partner Colbun COL.SN. (Reporting by Erik Lopez; Editing by Derek Caney)