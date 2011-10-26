CORRECTED - Power revs, forex hit Endesa Chile, Enersis Q3 net

(Corrects earnings figures in paras 2 and 3. Original numbers given were for 9 months, not third quarter)

* Endesa Chile's Q3 net profit down 18.7 pct year/year

* Enersis Q3 net profit down 18.5 pct vs year ago

* Power generation revenues fall, forex weighs

Oct 26 Chile-based regional energy group Enersis and its generation arm Endesa said on Wednesday their profits fell sharply in the third quarter from a year before on lower revenue from power generation and on exchange rate moves.

Enersis ENE.SNENI.N, the Latin American investment arm of Spanish energy group Endesa SA (ELE.MC), said its profit fell 18.5 percent in the third quarter to 117.3 billion pesos ($227.6 million). [ID:nSAG003120]

Endesa Chile's END.SNEOC.N third-quarter profit fell 18.7 percent from a year earlier to 116.3 billion pesos ($225.7 million). [ID:nSAG003119]

Both companies' earnings came in below market expectations forecast in Reuters polls. Enersis' net profit had been expected to fall 13.4 percent and Endesa Chile's 14.4 percent. [ID:nN1E79O1N9] [ID:nN1E79N13Z]

"Better results in generation in Brazil and Peru, and in distribution in Chile and Peru, helped to counter the lower revenue mainly from power generation in Chile and Colombian subsidiaries," Enersis said in a statement.

It said exchange rate volatility also hurt its profits.

Endesa said tax reform in Colombia hurt its bottom line, while it was also hit by higher costs after it was forced to buy energy, in part because dry conditions hit hydroelectric generation in Chile.

Shares of Enersis were up 0.26 percent following the earnings announcement, slightly underperforming the IPSA .IPSA blue chip share index, which was up 0.35 percent. Endesa's shares were trading 0.35 percent lower. ($1 = 515.14 Chilean pesos at the end of Sept) (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Simon Gardner, Felipe Iturrieta, Moises Avila, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Carol Bishopric)