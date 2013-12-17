China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SANTIAGO Dec 17 A Chilean appeals court has halted operations at energy company Endesa Chile's 350 megawatt Bocamina II plant at the request of local fishermen, who say the coal-fired complex has polluted the area.
The Concepcion Court of Appeals is poised to issue a ruling in two to three months. The dispute could well end up in the Supreme Court, based on recent history.
Local fishermen say the plant, located in the Southern Bio Bio region, has harmed local fish species and saturated the air. The community movement seeking to shut down the plant includes one of the region's senators, left-winger Alejandro Navarro.
Leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa said it hadn't been officially notified of the court decision. Its 128-megwatt Bocamina I plant isn't affected by the legal action.
The freeze is another blow to power generation in Chile, where increased opposition by social, indigenous and environmental groups have put many projects on ice.
An estimated 8,000 megawatts need to be added to Chile's 17,000 MW of power production capacity by the end of the decade, the government says.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.