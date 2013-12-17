China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SANTIAGO Dec 17 An appeals court has halted operations at a 350 megawatt Endesa Chile plant in the south of the Andean country to study a request by local fishermen who say the coal-fired complex has polluted the area.
The Concepcion Court of Appeals will likely issue its ruling on the Bocamina II plant in two to three months. The dispute could well end up in the Supreme Court, based on recent history.
Local fishermen say the plant, located in the Bio Bio region, has harmed local fish species by polluting the water and air. The community movement seeking to shut down the plant includes one of the region's senators, left-winger Alejandro Navarro.
In response to the court's decision to halt operations, leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa said it was analyzing legal avenues for the suspension to be lifted.
"The plant's operation has not had an environmental impact different to what was outlined in its environmental permit," Endesa said in a statement. "The plant is of crucial importance during a fourth year of drought, as it makes up for lower hydropower generation and stabilizes spot (power) prices."
The freeze is another blow to power generation in Chile, where increased opposition by social, indigenous and environmental groups have put many projects on ice.
Endesa's 128-megwatt Bocamina I plant isn't affected by the legal action.
An estimated 8,000 megawatts need to be added to Chile's 17,000 MW of power production capacity by the end of the decade, the government says.
Shares in Endesa were trading down 0.93 percent on Tuesday afternoon, underperforming a 0.23 percent fall on the wider blue-chip IPSA stock index.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.