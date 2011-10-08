Chile hydro projects near deal on power line-report

* Companies close to deal on sharing power line route

* Both hydroelectric projects due to operate in 2019

SANTIAGO Oct 8 Officials from Chilean hydroelectric power projects HidroAysen and Energia Austral are close to a deal on sharing land for power lines, a local newspaper reported on Saturday.

The $3.5 billion HidroAysen hydropower project, a joint venture between leading generator Endesa Chile END.SN and partner Colbun COL.SN, has sparked massive protests over environmental concerns. [ID:nN1E79519E]

"We're very well advanced and pretty close to a final agreement. There are a few points outstanding that we're going to resolve next week," HidroAysen's deputy chief executive Daniel Fernandez was quoted as saying by El Mercurio.

The newspaper said the two projects, which will be built in a remote part of southern Chile, would share a 600-km (370-mile) strip of land. There had been questions over whether they would reach an agreement.

HidroAysen officials have said they expect to submit an environmental impact study for their power line before the end of the year.

Energia Austral, a unit of mining company Xstrata Copper XTA.L, plans to submit its environmental impact study for the power line next year.

Both projects are scheduled to start operating in 2019. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Eric Beech)