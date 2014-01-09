Spain's Abengoa to develop solar-thermal plant in Chilean desert

SANTIAGO Jan 9 Spanish energy company Abengoa
has won an international tender to develop South
America's biggest solar-thermal power plant in Chile's Atacama
desert, the company said on Thursday.
Construction of the 110-megawatt, $1 billion plant in the
northern town of Maria Elena is due to start in the second half
of the year, Abengoa said in a statement.
Chile's scarcely populated Atacama, the world's driest
desert, has great solar power potential.
The mineral-rich area is also home to many of the copper
powerhouse's massive mines, which are keen for fresh energy
sources amid a power squeeze that has pushed up
prices.