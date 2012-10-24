UPDATE 1-Endesa Latam assets for cap hike valued 20 pct lower

* Company seeks to sell assets for $8.02 billion capital increase

* Capital increase controversial, blasted by minority shareholders

* Enersis shares close over 2 percent higher

SANTIAGO, Oct 24 Two new appraisals trimmed by at least 20 percent the worth of the assets Spain's Endesa plans to use for its Latin American unit's capital increase, the Chile-based energy group that commissioned the estimates said on its website on Wednesday.

Local investment bank IM Trust estimated the assets at between $3.445 billion and $3.621 billion, while consulting firm Claro y Asociados saw them worth between $3.870 billion and $3.912 billion, according to the website, of energy group Enersis

The new appraisals calculated the valuation using a different methodology than the initial independent appraisal commissioned by Endesa, which saw the assets worth $4.86 billion.

Using the same methodology as in the initial appraisal, IM Trust saw the Endesa assets valued at $4.709 billion and Claro y Asociados saw them worth $4.627 billion.

The assets are destined to fund Enersis' $8.02 billion planned capital increase.

Enersis' board now has five days to give its recommendations to shareholders regarding the new appraisals.

"There's a good chance that Enersis' board  will decide to propose a capital increase that takes into account an intermediate worth (for Endesa's Latin American assets), between what was originally proposed and the result of these new studies,' said Sergio Zapata, a senior energy analyst with CorpBanca in Santiago.

Chile's private pension funds, known locally as AFPs, collectively hold the largest minority stakes in Enersis and have strenuously opposed the planned capital increase, saying the assets were priced too high.

Their opposition to the capital increase helped prompt Chile's securities regulator to impose conditions on the operation and require the new appraisals.

AFPs have expressed skepticism about Enersis' plans to use the proceeds to fund merger and acquisition opportunities, advance greenfield projects and buy minority interests, and they have also suggested the operation may be aimed at helping Endesa's parent company, Italy's Enel - Europe's most indebted utility.

"If the transaction is carried out in fair terms and if other important commitments are followed, such as not distributing extraordinary dividends or other forms of distribution to the controlling shareholder, the transaction will be positive for all shareholders," Claro y Asociados said in its report.

Consulting firm Econsult, which was hired by Chile's pension funds, estimated on Monday that the assets are valued at between $2.859 billion and $3.410 billion.

Shares in Enersis closed 2.21 percent higher on Wednesday, before the fresh valuations were released, far outpacing a slim 0.21 percent increase on the blue-chip IPSA stock index.