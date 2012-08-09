Chile Enersis says to push on with cap increase, meet conditions

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
SANTIAGO Aug 9 Chile-based regional energy group Enersis said on Thursday it would push ahead with a criticized planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion, and would comply with conditions imposed by the Chilean market regulator.
Market regulator SVS said on Friday it saw a clear conflict of interest in the planned capital increase, because the company's parent, Spain's Endesa, plans to back the deal with up to $4.86 billion in assets.
Analysts have questioned the valuation of those assets, which some argue look inflated.
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.