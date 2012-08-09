UPDATE 2-Chile Enersis to push on with cap increase, meet conditions

By Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO Aug 9 Chile-based regional energy group Enersis said on Thursday it would push ahead with a criticized planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion, comply with regulator conditions and seek necessary valuations of assets put up by parent Endesa.

Market regulator SVS said last Friday it saw a clear conflict of interest in the planned capital increase, because the company's parent, Spain's Endesa, plans to back the deal with up to $4.86 billion in assets.

Analysts have questioned the valuation of those assets, which some argue look inflated.

Board-member Eugenio Tironi told Reuters the company would make "all the (valuations) necessary to meet what the law demands."

Enersis said in a filing with securities regulator SVS its board decided to delay a shareholder meeting scheduled for mid-September, when it had been due to seek the approval of at least two-thirds of its shares for the increase.

"The board expressed its intention to continue with the process of the capital increase," Enersis said in the filing.

The SVS has said the operation is a deal between two related parties, and should be approved by an absolute majority of board members, excluding directors who represent Endesa.

Under the capital increase, Enersis will issue shares.

However, rather than buying shares with cash, Endesa will transfer assets to Enersis to maintain the size of its stake in the firm following the capital increase. Enersis will then use the money raised for investment.

Endesa had previously said it was open to reviewing the value of assets it would put toward the capital increase, and that the company had made a separate valuation.

Endesa said in a statement on Thursday that it supported the decision of Enersis' board to go ahead with the proposed capital increase, but did not refer to the asset valuation.

"We are committed to the new path indicated by the SVS," it quoted Endesa's Chairman Borja Prado as saying.

Chilean pension funds, known locally as AFPs, hold minority stakes in Enersis and have strenuously rejected the planned capital increase, citing valuation of the assets in question.

Endesa, majority owned by Italy's Enel, already owns a 60.6 percent stake in the regional energy company.

Even with Endesa's 60-percent stake, Enersis could struggle to get enough minority shareholder votes to reach the two-thirds approval it needs to give the deal the green light.

Enersis plans to use proceeds from the capital increase to fund merger and acquisition opportunities, advance greenfield projects and buy minority interests.

Through the assets Endesa intends to use to fund the capital increase, Enersis would beef up its installed generating capacity to 16,750 megawatts from a current 14,832 megawatts, placing the firm as the region's top generator.

The regional energy company has said it plans to invest around $6.8 billion in the next five years, including $2.5 billion on generation and $4.3 billion on distribution.